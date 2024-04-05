Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $55.43 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 444,674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.64% of International Bancshares worth $55,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,035.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,511,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 45,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,905. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

