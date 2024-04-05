Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.88 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.24% of NetApp worth $43,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. 428,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $3,891,706 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

