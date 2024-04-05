Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.26 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $43,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,431. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

