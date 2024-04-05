Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 93,901 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.18% of Independent Bank worth $34,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 50,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,237. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

