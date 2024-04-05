Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,852 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Avery Dennison worth $54,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 206,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.85. 131,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

