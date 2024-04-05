Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 16,823 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.34% of Lakeland Financial worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $783,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,728 shares of company stock worth $3,670,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,832. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

