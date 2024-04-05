Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 3,549 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Dolby Laboratories worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. 80,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,710. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.