Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $38,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $138,969,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. 1,984,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

