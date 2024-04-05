Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $69.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $61.42 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

