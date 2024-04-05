Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Hold” Rating at Melius

Melius reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.53.

Shares of BA opened at $183.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

