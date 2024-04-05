BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.17

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 539040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

About BNP Paribas

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

