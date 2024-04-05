Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 307,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 126,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

