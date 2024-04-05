Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 307,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 126,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
