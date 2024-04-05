Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.83

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 130519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,597 shares of company stock valued at $139,735,973. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 199,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60,628 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

