Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.79.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.