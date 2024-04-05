Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 83.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 106,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Block by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

