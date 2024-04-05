BlackSky Technology Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for BlackSky Technology in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 75.79% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

BKSY stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 214.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

