BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE:BB opened at $2.89 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BB

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.