BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.08 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.89 on Friday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

