BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BB opened at $2.89 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 608,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

