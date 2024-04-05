BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $38.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001827 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001326 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001376 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000145 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $35,301,646.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.