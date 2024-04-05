BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $38.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001326 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001324 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
