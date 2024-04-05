Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

ATB Capital set a C$6.50 target price on Bitfarms (TSE:BITFFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bitfarms Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE BITF opened at C$2.93 on Monday. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$979.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.