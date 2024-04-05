Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00070543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00040322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

