Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $666.87 or 0.00997231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and $2.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,891.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00139224 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,687,722 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

