BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $828.74 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,616.97519728 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,118,725.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.