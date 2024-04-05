BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. 1,739,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,712,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,304.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

