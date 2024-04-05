BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 5,516,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,986,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.31.

