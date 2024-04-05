Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.