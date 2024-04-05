Belrium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000875 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

