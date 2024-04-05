Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.26), with a volume of 249521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,495.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £3,630,000 ($4,556,866.68). 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

