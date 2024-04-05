Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $100.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -214.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $102.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

