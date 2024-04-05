BCE’s (BCE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.
BCE Stock Up 0.6 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 174.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
