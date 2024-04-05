BCE’s (BCE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 174.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.