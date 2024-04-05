Baytex Energy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.27%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

