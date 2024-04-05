Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

BHC stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

