Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $296.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $264.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

