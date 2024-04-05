Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. NIO has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in NIO by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in NIO by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in NIO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.