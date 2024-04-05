Barclays Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $107.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.10.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.