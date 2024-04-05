Barclays Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $232.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $230.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

