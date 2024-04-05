Bank of America Upgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.30.

NYSE ESS opened at $235.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.90. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 582.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

