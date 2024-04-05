Bank of America Raises Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $152.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.74. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

