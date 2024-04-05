Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.6%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.54. Approximately 10,540,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 40,425,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

