Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.81. 4,552,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,268,945. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

