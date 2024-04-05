Bank of America Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $144.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $124.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

