Bank of America Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.65 on Monday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

