Bank of America Downgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.10.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

