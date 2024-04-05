Bank of America Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $264.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $265.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $209.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

