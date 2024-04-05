Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.86% of Badger Meter worth $38,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.53 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

