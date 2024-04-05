B. Riley Comments on Augmedix, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Augmedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $761,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 136,878 shares of company stock valued at $549,173 in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth $83,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

