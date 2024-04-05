B. Riley Begins Coverage on Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

INSE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

