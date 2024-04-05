Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of AXON opened at $306.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

