Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.